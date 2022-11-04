Teenage girl says she was abducted, assaulted near Wasilla; troopers investigating

By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A teenage girl told Alaska State Troopers she was abducted and assaulted near Wasilla on Wednesday, which has led to an investigation.

According to an online dispatch, the girl was located and returned home at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The girl told troopers that she had been abducted by an unknown male near Pamela Drive and Windflower Drive off of Wasilla-Fishhook Road around 3 p.m.

“During the abduction, the juvenile reported being assaulted by the male,” troopers wrote. “The Alaska State Troopers, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have initiated a full-scale investigation into the report and are following up on several leads today.”

The distance between where the girl said she was abducted and where she was found near Shrock Road is just under six miles. The area where the girl said she was abducted is near her home.

Troopers are asking anyone with surveillance footage in the area taken between 2:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to contact them at 352-5401 or to submit a tip online anonymously.

“We have multiple Trooper Investigators and Troopers from across southcentral Alaska actively working on following up on leads and information,” Trooper Communications Director Austin McDaniel said. “We do not have any suspect information available for release at this time.”

