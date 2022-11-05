Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian collision in Eagle River, according to an Anchorage Police Department online report.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the North Eagle River Loop Road intersection and Eagle River Loop Spur. “Initial indications are that two adult males were walking eastbound up the hill (on the north side of the street) when one of them stepped into the roadway and was struck by a pickup truck being driven westbound down the hill,” police wrote.

The driver and the other pedestrian remained at the location and cooperated with the police.

The Major Collision Investigations Unit responded to investigate the incident.

At 7:50 a.m. the road was opened.

