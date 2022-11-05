Soldotna man dies in Seward Highway rollover crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna man has died in a single-vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway Friday morning.

According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 65-year-old David Blackley died when the Ford F-350 he was driving left the road at mile 47.5 near Summit Lake.

Troopers wrote that Blackley was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.