Teen charged with murder in Bethel fire that killed 3

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bethel Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an August fire that killed three people.

According to a statement from Bethel Police Department, the arrest of the 15-year-old male suspect was made on Oct. 30 following an extensive investigation of the Aug. 12 fire at an apartment complex located at 409 Ptarmigan St. in Bethel.

Three people died as a result of the fire that destroyed two of the building’s six units.

The teen faces three counts of second-degree murder, one count of arson, six counts of reckless endangerment and one count of making a false police report.

In addition to the three fatalities, two other residents were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries due to the fire.

Those with information regarding this incident should contact Investigator Smith of the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781.

