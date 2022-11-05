Teen charged with murder in Bethel fire that killed 3

By Shannon Cole
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bethel Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an August fire that killed three people.

According to a statement from Bethel Police Department, the arrest of the 15-year-old male suspect was made on Oct. 30 following an extensive investigation of the Aug. 12 fire at an apartment complex located at 409 Ptarmigan St. in Bethel.

Related: 3 people have died in a fire at an AVCP Regional Housing Authority building

Three people died as a result of the fire that destroyed two of the building’s six units.

The teen faces three counts of second-degree murder, one count of arson, six counts of reckless endangerment and one count of making a false police report.

In addition to the three fatalities, two other residents were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries due to the fire.

Those with information regarding this incident should contact Investigator Smith of the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781.

