Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband. (Source: KIRO, TCOMM911, THURSTON CO. 911 COMMUNICATIONS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:32 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington state police released audio of a 911 call a woman made before her estranged husband allegedly buried her alive last month.

Police said the husband attacked her in her home, bound her arms behind her back with duct tape, and put tape over her mouth.

When he left the bedroom, she called 911 on her Apple Watch but could only mumble noises.

Police said her husband came back into the room, and when he realized she had an Apple Watch on, he smashed it with a hammer.

According to the woman, her husband put her in a van, stabbed her, dug a shallow grave, and buried her in it.

The woman said she had difficulty breathing but was able to wriggle the tape off her arms and legs and dug herself out.

Authorities said the husband was later arrested.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Man arrested in alleged abduction, assault of teen girl near Wasilla
The Anchorage School District said bad roads prompted the decision to close school on Thursday
Anchorage School District explains decision to call a snow day
Alaska State Troopers badge
Teenage girl says she was abducted, assaulted near Wasilla; troopers investigating
Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow
Police lights
Seward Highway reopens following closure due to accident

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Northwood Elementary is on the Anchorage School District's list for possible closure
Northwood Elementary is an Anchorage school proposed for closure
Alaska State Troopers
Soldotna man dies in Seward Highway rollover crash
Northwood Elementary is on the list of schools proposed for closure in Anchorage
Proposed school closures raise questions for students and staff at Northwood Elementary