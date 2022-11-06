Dog walker’s killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in...
A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Man arrested in alleged abduction, assault of teen girl near Wasilla
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian...
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River
Alaska State Troopers
Soldotna man dies in Seward Highway rollover crash
Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday.
High winds cause power outages in portions of the Matanuska Valley
Fairbanks police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl, according to a press release...
Fairbanks police investigating death of 1-year-old girl

Latest News

Houston Astros fans celebrated into the early-morning hours after their team beat the...
Fans celebrate Astros' World Series win
At least 9 people have been injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington...
9 adults injured in Pennsylvania shooting
FILE: Early voting has started in several locations.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
As of Friday, 34 milion have cast their vote. (CNN, POOL, WGBA, WLUK, HARPO PRODUCTIONS, WABC,...
34 million early votes cast before midterms