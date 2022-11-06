Winds to subside, cold to remain for Sunday

Winds diminish, but cold temperatures linger as a new storm takes arrives into Southwest on Sunday.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From the inside looking out, it was a beautiful day with a bright blue, sunny sky. Outside, however, a much different feeling that certainly didn’t match the look. Temperatures ranging from the upper teens to upper 20s across Southcentral felt more like the single digits to low teens throughout the day as a result of strong northerly winds, gusting as high as 35 mph at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

High Wind Warnings that were in effect for the Matanuska Valley, Thompson Pass, and Valdez areas were allowed to expire at 7 p.m. Saturday. Maximum wind gusts reached 66 mph in Valdez, 60 mph in Palmer, and 44 mph in Birchwood. For the latest on other impacts from these strong winds, please click here.

Overall, winds will continue to gradually diminish overnight and especially by mid-day Sunday across Southcentral. Winds will continue to be blustery to strong, however, in Southeast on Sunday, generally out of the north and northeast at 15 to 35 mph sustained. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for Juneau where winds will occasionally gust as high as 60 mph.

Arctic cold remains in place across the southern portion of the state. A new storm system will bring snow and warming temperatures to much of Southwest Alaska, including the Bristol Bay coast and the Alaska Peninsula Sunday afternoon into Monday. This storm system will bring an increase in clouds on Monday to Southcentral, with snow arriving around, or just after, the evening commute. Snow is currently forecast to remain over Southcentral Monday night, Tuesday, and into Wednesday.

