Acting commissioner named for Department of Revenue

By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named a new acting commissioner for the Department of Revenue.

According to a press release, Brian Fechter will take over as acting commissioner for Deven Mitchell, who will now become the executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.

Related: Mitchell named as executive director of Permanent Fund Corp.

“Mr. Fechter has been with the state since 2013, serving in various capacities at the Office of Management and Budget, Department of Health and Social Services, and most recently as the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Revenue,” the release said. “He Holds a Masters Degree in Financial Services (MSFS) from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA. Brian Moved to the state in 2012 after having worked for the Walt Disney Company in Orlando Florida and PNC Bank in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. He also serves the state on the State Bond Committee, Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Board and the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation.”

Mitchell’s time as acting commissioner was brief, as he was named to become the executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. following a board of trustees vote to remove Angela Rodell. Mitchell was one of three candidates up for the job in October.

The release says that Fechter will begin work on Nov. 8.

