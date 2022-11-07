Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An approaching front is set to bring the return to warmer and breezy conditions to Southcentral through Monday evening. While the day is starting off on the colder and quieter side, increasing clouds and building moisture will lead to snow into the afternoon and evening hours.

The current front continues to push onshore in Southwest Alaska, leading to high winds and coastal flooding for the region. With the incoming winds, temperatures are expected to significantly warm through the day, with areas of Bristol Bay likely topping out in the 40s. Initially snow will fall across Southwest Alaska, with a gradual transition to a wintry mix and rain as warmer air builds into the region. Farther north, across the Seward Peninsula, heavy snow and windy conditions can be expected through the day, as a winter storm warning has been issued for a large portion of Western Alaska through Tuesday. Areas that will be hit the hardest could see anywhere from 4 to 10 inches of snow.

While the area of low pressure will move northward through the Bering Sea, the associated frontal boundary will bring impacts to Southcentral. We’ll initially see increasing clouds through Monday afternoon, with some light snow possible for coastal regions of the Kenai. While their is a brief shot for some snow, temperatures will quickly warm above freezing. This will lead to most of coastal Kenai seeing a wintry mix/rain through the afternoon and evening hours. Inland areas of Southcentral will see light snow build in through the afternoon and evening. While just a few inches of snow can be expected for most of Southcentral, Anchorage will likely only pick up an inch or so.

On average, most of Southcentral will see 1 to 2 inches of snow, with localized heavier amounts. The only exception will be Hatcher Pass, Willow and points north near Talkeetna. It’s these locations where 3 to 6 inches of snow, with localzied heavier amounts looks possible.

The snow looks to come to an end through Tuesday, with breezy and seasonal conditions returning. The rest of this week will bring highs near freezing and overnight lows in the 20s. With the active weather staying over the gulf, most of this weeks impacts will be felt for coastal regions. However, there exists a daily chance of seeing light snow if not a wintry mix for most of the region.

Have a wonderful Monday!

