Warmer air brings snow, possible mixed precip

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hope you enjoyed the weekend sunshine despite Saturday’s winds and the arctic cold because we won’t see much of the bright yellow star for much of the upcoming week.

A large storm system will move out of the Aleutians and into Southwest and western Alaska Sunday night into Monday. Precipitation will start off as snow, which will be heavy at times. Warmer air surging northward from the Pacific, however, will erode the cold, arctic air that has been in place this weekend so that snow will change to rain by Monday afternoon across many locations in Southwest.

Precipitation arrives as snow across the Kenai mid-day Monday, but not into Prince William Sound locations, the Valley, and the Anchorage bowl until the afternoon, just in time for the evening commute wouldn’t you know it. Precipitation will stay all snow Monday night (yes this means we won’t be able to see the lunar eclipse, sadly), but may mix with, if not completely change to, rain across coastal and western Kenai on Tuesday before downsloping winds cause the precipitation to come to an end by Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, gusty north and northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph in Southeast on Sunday will begin to gradually subside overnight and throughout the day on Monday as the sky stays mostly sunny. Clouds arrive late evening Monday with the next round of snow on tap for Election Day, Tuesday.

Whatever your politicial affiliation, please exercise your right to vote, and travel safe to do so!

