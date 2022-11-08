Eagle River woman dies in scuba accident in Whittier

By Shannon Cole
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Eagle River woman died in Whittier on Sunday following an incident during a scuba diving excursion, according to a Whittier police report.

A companion of 45-year-old Sara Mason of Eagle River called to report Mason had stopped breathing in the water at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Whittier police. Officers arrived on the scene at Smitty’s Cove four minutes later and performed CPR on Mason until paramedics arrived on the scene.

Mason was declared dead following 80 minutes of attempted resuscitation.

The State Medical Examiner will be investigating the cause of death. Anyone with information about the case is welcome to contact Officer Mark Hager of the Whittier Police at (907) 472-2340.

