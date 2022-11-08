Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882

ANGOON, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been over 100 years since the U.S. Navy bombarded the Southeast Alaska village of Angoon.

The horrific attack devastated the small Tlingit community killing six children, burning homes and destroying a fleet of canoes that they relied on for subsistence. Only one canoe was spared, carrying hunters who returned to find their home nearly abolished.

In this week’s Telling Alaska’s Story, reporter Carly Schreck explains how Angoon is healing from the traumatic event 140 years later, and how one canoe saved an entire community.

