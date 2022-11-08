Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882

Telling Alaska’s Story
Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882
By Carly Schreck
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:48 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGOON, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been over 100 years since the U.S. Navy bombarded the Southeast Alaska village of Angoon.

The horrific attack devastated the small Tlingit community killing six children, burning homes and destroying a fleet of canoes that they relied on for subsistence. Only one canoe was spared, carrying hunters who returned to find their home nearly abolished.

In this week’s Telling Alaska’s Story, reporter Carly Schreck explains how Angoon is healing from the traumatic event 140 years later, and how one canoe saved an entire community.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairbanks police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl, according to a press release...
Fairbanks police investigating death of 1-year-old girl
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian...
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Man arrested in alleged abduction, assault of teen girl near Wasilla
Alaska State Troopers
Soldotna man dies in Seward Highway rollover crash
Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral
Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates debate issues important to Alaska
3 women compete in U.S. Senate race
3 women compete in U.S. Senate race
3 women compete in U.S. Senate race
Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882
Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882
Constitutional Convention
Voters to decide constitutional convention question