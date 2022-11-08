Election day brings with it warmer weather and areas of wintry mix

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are warming quickly across the state, following the bitter cold we saw from the weekend. Many areas across the state are starting off the day with temperatures 15 to 40 degrees warmer than Monday morning. It’s a testament to the power of southerly winds and a storm that continues to move northward out of the Bering into the Chucki Sea. The storm which has been responsible for high winds, winter storm warnings and coastal erosion along parts of the coastline, is quickly seeing the greatest impacts coming to an end.

While our focus shifts away from that storm, a new storm is moving into the Gulf of Alaska. This will bring additional impacts over the next several days, with the greatest threat coming in the form of abnormally warm conditions. With the incoming low and warmer conditions, coastal regions of Southcentral will see daily rain/wintry mix in the forecast. Temperatures along the gulf coast are already pushing 40 degrees Tuesday morning, meaning rain will be the predominant precipitation type. Further inland, where temperatures will take longer to warm near freezing through teh day, some light snow with little to no accumulation looks possible.

Overall, at best we could see up to 1 to 2 inches of snow across parts of Southcentral into the evening hours. The best chance for that will occur for Hatcher Pass, Talkeetna and parts of Prince William Sound. Outside of snow, slick roads will be a growing concern in the coming days. This comes as we’ll see a freeze/thaw pattern build into Southcentral, with highs by this weekend climbing into the upper 30s.

In the days ahead, the active weather will stay locked in place across the Gulf of Alaska. This will keep daily highs on the warm side, daily wintry mix in the forecast and limited sunshine for much of the region. Southeast will also get in on the action, as the ridge of high pressure that has been bringing ample sunshine to the region backs off. This will open up the door for an active end of weather as the week draws to a close.

Looking ahead across much of the state, temperatures will stay abnormally warm. From the Slope, to Western Alaska and even into the Interior, daily highs will stay well above average. It’s looking very likely that temperatures along the slope won’t fall back below zero until the second half of the month.

Have a safe and happy Tuesday!

