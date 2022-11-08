Election Day weather brings some challenges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are warming as a weather pattern shifts over Alaska.

A large storm has brought in warmer air, along with high winds, snow and rain.

A series of winter storm warnings and advisories are in preparation for the combination of snow and wind. Waves along the coasts will mean high surf advisories.

Southcentral Alaska will see winter driving conditions as the snow moves in, and some areas along the coast will see a rain-snow mix. Heavier amounts of snow will fall in the northern Susitna Valley with 6 to 8 inches. Snowfall totals are not expected to be heavy in Anchorage or the Kenai Peninsula.

High winds in the Alaska Range and over Northern and Western Alaska as this latest storm moves through the state. A trio of storms will impact the state through the week.

Drivers and pedestrians, take care out there!

