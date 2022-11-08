Fairbanks man killed in Monday morning shooting

By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM AKST
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has died after a shooting in Fairbanks Monday morning, according to a press release from Fairbanks police.

Fairbanks Public Information Officer Teal Soden wrote that at around 2 a.m. police were notified of gunshots near 1600 Washington Drive. The caller said that a man departed from a house and discarded a gun on the ground.

According to the release, police were on the way when 19-year-old Jason Alvarez called 911 and said that he had shot someone. Alvarez has since been taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged with first-degree murder. The handgun was found near the home.

An adult male was found dead in the apartment from “apparent gunshot wounds” in a bedroom on the second floor, the release said.

“According to witnesses, the victim and suspect were hanging out with several people in the apartment the night the shooting took place,” the release stated.

Fairbanks police are encouraging anyone that has more information about this incident to contact FPD at fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or call 907-450-6550.

