High school soccer star dies from mono, family says

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old from the Chicago area has died following a battle with mononucleosis, commonly known as mono.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ryan Plowman died Saturday. Due to a compromised immune system related to a late diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, Plowman’s body couldn’t fight off several complications from mono, the page said.

Plowman was a member of the soccer team at Alan B. Shepard High School. According to WGN, Plowman died just days after helping the team win a regional championship.

What began as a stuffy nose and sore throat turned into Plowman spending a week at Comer Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life, WLS reports.

His father Daniel Plowman told WLS, “You shouldn’t die from mono, but he just had a perfect storm.”

A visitation and funeral will be held this weekend. The family is asking for donations to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral
Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral Alaska
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian...
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River
Fairbanks police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl, according to a press release...
Fairbanks police investigating death of 1-year-old girl
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Man arrested in alleged abduction, assault of teen girl near Wasilla
A man has died after a shooting in Fairbanks Monday morning, according to a press release from...
Fairbanks man killed in Monday morning shooting

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Seattle police arrest suspect in high school shooting
Election Day in Alaska
Live blog: Follow along for Alaska Election Day updates
Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close