Live blog: Follow along for Alaska Election Day updates

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today is Election Day and Alaska’s News Source is keeping you up to date with all the major developments throughout the day.

Today there are high-profile races for Alaska’s governor, a U.S. Senate seat and the lone U.S. House seat. Voters will also make their voices heard on whether or not there will be a constitutional convention. Plus, there are dozens of state House and Senate races taking place.

Not sure where to vote? Find your polling location here, the Alaska Division of Elections website.

What will the ballot look like and how does ranked-choice voting work? Here’s an explainer from the Division of Elections.

👉🏽 Updated Absentee and Early Voting combined Stats Report now available - https://t.co/lyzggwL2nJ



TOTALS:

29,903/49,078 mail ballots received

1,510/5,853 online delivery ballots received

3,945 absentee in-person votes

34,635 Early Votes — Alaska Division of Elections (@ak_elections) November 8, 2022

Following along all day for updates:

Nov. 8 - 9 a.m.

Candidates are out on the sidewalks this morning, joining supporters with signs and, in one case, dressed as dinosaurs.

Supporters dressed as dinosaurs join Alaska gubernatorial candidate Bill Walker (center) and U.S. Senate candidate Lisa Murkowski (right) for sign waving Tuesday morning. (Mike Nederbrock/Alaska's News Source)

Nov. 8 - 7 a.m.

Polls are officially open for the big day, and supporters of Alaska’s various U.S. and state candidates are already out waving signs and drumming up support in the final hours, but they are doing so amid wintry conditions.

Morning meteorologist Aaron Morrison says be prepared for changing conditions on the roads Tuesday.

“A mixed bag of precipitation is falling across Southcentral Alaska this morning, with inland areas seeing a slight chance for snow showers. While Election Day won’t bring any significant impacts across much of Southcentral, the incoming warm weather could pose some problems. Temperatures along the coast are already warming well above freezing, with the surge of warmer air slowly moving inland.

As a result, slick spots will be an issue as temperatures steadily warm through the day. The only exception will be inland areas of Southcentral where highs will likely only stay near freezing. Should we see any snow, little to no accumulation will occur throughout the day.

The biggest impact for Election Day will occur across Northwestern Alaska, as an area of low pressure moves out of the Bering into the Chukchi Sea. While most of the snow fell yesterday, an additional 2 to 4 inches can fall across parts of Western and Northwestern Alaska. Some areas of wintry mix will also occur in areas where temperatures warm above freezing through the day. From Nome and points northward, winds will stick around through the day with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Southeast looks to be the big winner in the Election Day forecast, as the Panhandle will see highs climbing into the 30s with building clouds through the day.”

