US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain

Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad on Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said.(Hadi Mizban | AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:54 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has identified an American aid worker who was fatally shot in the Iraqi capital as Stephen Edward Troell.

The identification came Tuesday, a day after the 45-year-old was killed in central Baghdad, a rare killing of a foreigner not seen in Iraq for years.

Troell was a Tennessee native living in Baghdad with his family and working in a language center and a non-governmental organization.

The circumstances surrounding Troell’s death and his activities in Iraq are shrouded in mystery. It’s not immediately clear why Troell was killed.

Iraq’s prime minister has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral
Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral Alaska
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian...
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River
Fairbanks police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl, according to a press release...
Fairbanks police investigating death of 1-year-old girl
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Man arrested in alleged abduction, assault of teen girl near Wasilla
A man has died after a shooting in Fairbanks Monday morning, according to a press release from...
Fairbanks man killed in Monday morning shooting

Latest News

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
President Joe Biden is set to adjust the second half of his term.
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called 'Fortune Pink' during a preview at...
Auction of 18-carat pink diamond expected to raise up to $35 million