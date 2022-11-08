Weather Lab: Bethel students learn why the daylight is always changing

The Mobile Weather Lab leaves the road system and makes a special trip to Western Alaska.
Bethel students learn why the amount of daylight is always changing in this week's Weather Lab with Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - On the edge of the tundra and not far from the Kuskokwim River, the morning fog clears over Gladys Jung Elementary in Bethel, while inside, the sixth graders are taking a break from their regular lessons to enter the Weather Lab. They want to know, why the daylight is always changing.

Check out her answer to the Weather Lab Question of the Week in the video above.

You can watch the complete Weather Lab series here.

