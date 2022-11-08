Weather lab: Rabbit Creek Elementary students learn the number of earthquakes that happen in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you know how many earthquakes we get in Alaska? That’s what second and third-graders from Rabbit Creek Elementary asked Melissa Frey this week after an earthquake drill happened during their Weather Lab lesson.

Check out her answer to the Weather Lab Question of the Week in the video above.

