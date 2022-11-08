Weather Lab: Trailside Elementary students want to know how wide hurricanes can get.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mobile Weather Lab is on the road again, stopping at Trailside Elementary School in Anchorage to visit the third-grade classes.

In this week’s weather lesson, the students learn how temperature and pressure are related, and how big temperature differences can fuel big storms.

In the question of the week, these students want to know how wide hurricanes can get. Check out her answer to the Weather Lab Question of the Week in the video above.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

