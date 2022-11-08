Weather Lab: West High students learn about storms throughout the solar system

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The students in Mr. Miller’s astronomy class have the opportunity each week to get out of the classroom and take a trip into space, visiting other planets and even other galaxies through their new planetarium.

In this week’s Weather Lab, the students want to know why storms in Alaska aren’t classified or named.

Check out her answer to the Weather Lab Question of the Week in the video above.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

Get the latest forecast and stay informed on the go with weather alerts from the Alaska’s Weather Source App

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.