907 Sports: Wolverines and Ice Dogs duke it out, Swimmers shine at State and UAA volleyball sets attendance record

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:59 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage versus Fairbanks sports rivalry saw another storied chapter this weekend at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena between the two junior hockey programs.

A new state record, a dynasty continuing its legacy, and surprise placement highlighted the 2022 ASAA State Swim and Dive Championships over the weekend as Alaska’s swiftest swimmers competed for three days at the Bartlett Pool, while the new NCAA Division II regular-season attendance record belongs to the UAA Seawolves and the Alaska sports community.

