FEMA assistance deadline extended

Tuesday's top stories and headlines across the state
By Shannon Cole
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has announced that the deadline to apply for State and Federal assistance for victims of Typhoon Merbok has been extended. The new deadline to apply for assistance is Dec. 6.

Previously, applicants were required to apply by Nov. 22 in order to receive assistance that would help cover rent, repairs and other necessary items that were lost or damaged as a result of September’s historic storm.

Residents of the following affected areas are eligible to apply for State and Federal assistance: Northwest Arctic Borough, Bering Strait Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Lower Yukon REAA, Lower Kuskokwim REAA, and the Kashunamiut REAA.

Applications for aid from the state of Alaska must be made before an application for Federal assistance can be made.

Those who wish to apply for the State Individual Assistance Program can do so at Ready.Alaska.gov. Registration is also available by phone at (844) 445-7131.

