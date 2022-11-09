Temperatures warming across Alaska as snow, rain and wind hits the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed another five to 25 degrees across much of Alaska Tuesday as warmer air moved in from the south. Despite the warm-up, much of the state is still dealing with high winds and snow.

For Southcentral, a storm will bring a combination of rain and snow through Thursday. The coastal regions including Seward and Prince William Sound will see temperatures warm to the 40s with snow turning to heavy rain. Further north, only light snow is likely for Anchorage and the Valley. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid-30s in Anchorage through the end of the week, but by the weekend, we’ll be opening the windows and dropping the coats as temperatures warn to near 40 degrees.

A separate storm is causing dangerous travel conditions across the northwest corner of the state. Wind gusts climbed over 80 mph north of Point Hope early Tuesday, with much of the area seeing gusts between 35 and 55 mph. The wind will gradually taper off for Northwest Alaska Wednesday, but weather alerts are still in effect.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a combination of snow and wind for the lower and upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, and for the Chukchi Sea Coast through Wednesday morning. The Chukchi Sea Coast is also under a Coastal Flood Advisory through 3 p.m. Wednesday for minor coastal flooding. In Kivalina, the Airport runway could see high water. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Eastern Norton Sound, Nulato Hills, Bering Strait Coast, and the western Arctic Coast from Cape Lisburne north to Wainwright. These areas should be prepared for possible beach erosion and minor flooding.

Further east, the Upper Koyukuk Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory for a combination of snow and freezing rain Tuesday evening. The Eastern Alaska Range will also see high winds, gusting to 55 mph through Wednesday morning.

In Southeast, temperatures will slowly warm this week, but first, a storm will deliver snow from Juneau to Haines late Wednesday.

