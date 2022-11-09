UAA sets new NCAA DII volleyball attendance record with 3,888 fans

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new NCAA Division II regular-season attendance record belongs to the UAA Seawolves and the Alaska sports community.

3,888 fans packed into the Alaska Airlines Center Saturday night to witness the #5 Seawolves sweep their conference foes in Central Washington.

“Just knowing that we — Alaska, Anchorage — could break that record just means a lot. It obviously shows why we come in here and play,” senior Eve Stephens, of Palmer, said. “Just having them here was like insane. It was so loud, you could just see it on Central Washington’s face, like, ‘woah,’ it is just really nice having their support all the time.”

On the historic night, the program also recognized five graduating players in Stephens, Ellen Floyd, Lisa Jaunet, Makana Eleneki and Talia Leauanae.

“It exceeded expectations actually,” Leauanae, of Wailuku, Hawaii, said. “It was very surreal, and especially being senior night and having my entire family there it just was an undescribable experience, one of the best nights I have ever had in this gym.”

It was a lofty goal set at the beginning of the year to break the 26-year-old record of 3,520 fans for a Division II regular-season volleyball game set by the University of Nebraska Omaha in 1996. However, with the unwavering support over the years, with the program leading DII in average attendance from 2015-2018, they knew it was possible.

”We’ve always had great fan support, but to get almost 4,000 people in this arena says a lot about Anchorage and the community and the support for volleyball,” head coach Chris Green said, currently in his 15th season with the program.

The Seawolves, the top-ranked team in the West Region, improved their record to 25-2 on the season while spiking out a long-standing record from the books.

”We’re a part of history now and I think that is a great goal that we achieved and we are just going to keep pushing forward,” Floyd said. “Feeling that support, you feel like you have the pride of your whole community behind you and it makes you want to even play harder than you already do.”

UAA will wrap up the regular season on the road this week with away matches at Western Oregon on Thursday and Saint Martin’s on Friday. The NCAA DII West Regional Championships are set for the following week, where the top-seeded team, which is currently the Seawolves, will host the tournament.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (file)
Eagle River woman dies in scuba accident in Whittier
Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral
Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral Alaska
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian...
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River
A man has died after a shooting in Fairbanks Monday morning, according to a press release from...
Fairbanks man killed in Monday morning shooting
Fairbanks police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl, according to a press release...
Fairbanks police investigating death of 1-year-old girl

Latest News

UAA Volleyball Attendance Record
UAA Volleyball Attendance Record
The top swimmers in the state competed for the three days at the Bartlett Pool for the 2022...
Alaska’s best swimmers shine on the big stage at ASAA state meet
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
2022 ASAA State Swim Championships
2022 ASAA STATE SWIM AND DIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS