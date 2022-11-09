Unusually warm November weather spreads across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures continue to ramp up across the state, as warmer air continues to settle into Alaska. From the Slope to Southcentral Alaska, temperatures are well above average. An active weather pattern across the gulf coast region is keeping many areas across Southcentral with light snow and areas of wintry mix. With little to no change in the weather in the coming days, we’ll hold onto daily warmth and a passing chance for some areas of wintry mix into the weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a combination of snow and wind for the lower and upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, and for the Chukchi Sea Coast through Wednesday afternoon. The Chukchi Sea Coast is also under a Coastal Flood Advisory through 3 p.m. Wednesday for minor coastal flooding. In Kivalina, the Airport runway could see high water. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Eastern Norton Sound, Nulato Hills, Bering Strait Coast, and the western Arctic Coast from Cape Lisburne north to Wainwright. These areas should be prepared for possible beach erosion and minor flooding. The Eastern Alaska Range will also see high winds, gusting to 55 mph through Wednesday morning.

In Southeast, temperatures will slowly warm this week, but first, a storm will deliver snow from Juneau to Haines late Wednesday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Panhandle for 3 to 7 inches of snow. That begins at 9 this evening and will last through Thursday afternoon. While up to 7 inches of snow can be expected, localized heavier amounts will occur depending on the temperature and when the warmer air displaces the colder air.

In the days ahead, warmer weather will take ahold across the state. Southcentral will see highs 5 to 10 degrees above average by weeks end, with slick road conditions becoming a daily issue.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

