Woman dies in car accident near Sand Lake

By Shannon Cole
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:09 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman has died in a car accident at the intersection of West Dimond Boulevard and Jewel Lake Road, according to Anchorage police.

According to police, A Ford F350 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Dimond Boulevard when it struck a Chevrolet Impala traveling in the opposite direction. The Impala had attempted to make a left turn when it was struck by the pickup truck, resulting in injuries to both occupants of the Impala. The driver of the F350 was not injured and cooperated with investigators at the scene.

The male driver and female passenger of the Impala were both taken to a hospital. Police wrote that the male driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the female passenger later died.

Eastbound lanes of West Dimond Boulevard at the intersection of Jewel Lake Road remain closed while the major collision investigation unit completes work on the scene.

