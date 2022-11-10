Final day of public testimony for 2023 Anchorage city budget

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday night’s Anchorage Assembly meeting was one last opportunity for residents to get their voices heard regarding the proposed operating budget for the municipality.

The meeting itself was moved back one day — from Tuesday to Wednesday — due to election night, and a small crowd showed up for public testimony.

The meeting concluded the public hearing process. Amendments to the city’s budget will be presented over the next two weeks and those final changes will move forward as budget items.

Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant stressed to attendees the importance of approving a suitable budget, as he explained there are few things that are not affected by it.

“The municipal budget affects everybody, from the number of books on the shelves at our library, playgrounds at our parks, immunizations provided at health clinics, to the quality of the roads we drive on and the response times for emergency services,” Constant said.

Those who spoke about the budget focused much of the commentary on businesses, the homeless population, snow plowing, and the city’s libraries.

“Whatever it takes within the capital budget to purchase new equipment to modernize our city and have our streets plowed and to have a sizeable operating budget so we can continue to have safe streets to drive and walk on,” one public testifier said.

“The Anchorage Library Foundation respectfully requests that you amend the library’s operating budget to include this annual grant of $125,000 so that we can continue the successful relationship that has brought over $45 million to the library over the past 14 years,” one member of the foundation said.

There will be a work session Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall to discuss potential amendments that will be taken up at the next regular Assembly meeting. The budget items will then be voted on at the Nov. 22 regular Assembly meeting, unless postponed.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.