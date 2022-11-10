Heating up! Temperatures slowly warm across parts of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cold has taken a back seat in Alaska, as the active weather pattern is reinforcing warmer conditions. While we started off the month on the cold side, temperatures have warmed from sub zero lows to temperatures flirting with the lower 40s across parts of Southcentral. As a result of this, the rapid freeze that settled into the region around Halloween, is quickly melting. This is leading to a growing problem with ice jams and the potential for some minor flooding across parts of the region through the weekend.

Southcentral will hold onto a daily chance for snow/wintry mix, with temperatures quickly warming near 40 by the end of the week. While most of the precipitation will fall along the gulf coast region, inland areas will hold onto a chance for some scattered activity through Saturday. One of the things to watch in the coming days will be slick conditons on the roads. With temperatures steadily warming and at least one or two mornings where lows could hover above freezing, any plans to travel will be met with caution.

Following several days of quiet weather in Southeast, the area is seeing a return to snow and wintry mix. A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon for parts of the Northern Inner Channels, where up to 7 inches of snow can be expected. Some localized heavier amounts are not out of the question, although the outcome will greatly depend on when the changeover to a wintry mix/rain will occur.

Southeast will continue to keep the active weather pattern around through the weekend and then things quiet down. Highs are expected to make a run into the lower 40s through next week, with some peeks of sunshine.

Speaking of sunshine, Southcentral will have to wait until the middle of next week before quieter weather settles back into the region.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

