Kodiak man faces multiple felony charges; over 20,000 fentanyl pills seized

Thursday's top stories and headlines across the state
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kodiak man has been charged with 24 felonies after authorities seized 21,500 fentanyl pills in Kodiak and in Anchorage.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, 54-year-old Mark Nason, of Kodiak, was charged with 13 felonies on Sept. 17 including second- and third-degree misconduct involving controlled substances and second- and third-degree misconduct involving weapons.

The release states that 10,500 fentanyl pills were seized from Nason in Kodiak, along with 3.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 70 grams of heroin, five handguns and $56,000 in cash.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration estimates that four out of every 10 illicit pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose,” the release said.

While in custody facing 13 charges in Kodiak, authorities obtained and were granted a search warrant, and searched two storage units belonging to Nason in Anchorage. Inside the storage units, authorities found 11,000 blue fentanyl pills, 10.8 pounds of methamphetamines, 149 grams of heroin, five guns and 496 grams of marijuana.

Nason was charged with 11 felonies in Anchorage including second-, third- and fourth-degree misconduct involving controlled substances and second- and third-degree misconduct involving weapons.

The release states that Nason will be arraigned on his 11 new charges on Thursday.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

