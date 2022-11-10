Mild temperatures hover over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild is the word for much of Alaska mid-week.

Ice is still forming and that has led to some ice-jam flooding on Campbell Creek in Anchorage. Warming temperatures may help with that flooding.

For Southcentral Alaska, the next round of rain and snow showers is possible on Friday

Low pressure will remain a feature throughout the week. A storm will bring rain and wind to Southeast Alaska.

A Winter Weather Advisory extends from Haines to Skagway — and nearby highways — south to Juneau for 3 to7 inches of snowfall through Thursday afternoon.

The region is likely to see some rain in heavier amounts as the weekend hits bringing warmer temperatures.

