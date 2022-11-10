Government Hill residents upset about closed convenience store

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A closed convenience store may not sound like a big deal, except when there aren’t a lot of other places to shop.

That’s the case for people who live in Government Hill after a former 2Go Tesoro store closed permanently at the end of June. The store was one of the few places where people could walk and pick up basic supplies.

“Unless folks have access to a car, that was one of their very few options,” Assembly Member Daniel Volland said, who represents the North Anchorage District. “There’s not a grocery store, you have to drive about two and a half miles to get to the grocery store.”

Alaska Department of Transportation Spokesperson Justin Shelby said the store’s owners didn’t want to renew their lease, so the department paid an undisclosed settlement to them using federal funds. Shelby said the location is the final piece of property in the right-of-way for the Knik Arm Crossing.

Even though the project was suspended in 2016, the DOT says it needs to finish off the right-of-way project or risk owing the federal government millions of dollars.

“If we don’t close out that right-of-way phase that potentially triggers repayment of over $7 million in federal funding that was expended for right-of-way acquisitions under that project,” Shelby said.

Assembly Member Volland said the DOT has an obligation under its current lease with the Alaska Railroad, which owns the property, to maintain a convenience store at the site. Members of the Government Community Council agree. Volland said it’s important for DOT to honor that, especially since the Knik Arm Crossing Project is currently going nowhere.

“I don’t know if the Knik Arm Crossing Project is entirely defunct,” Volland said. “I will say that if it ever is going to happen, it probably won’t be any time soon. I don’t see a reason in the interim this location can’t continue to serve the neighborhood.”

The DOT has asked the Alaska Railroad to change the terms of its lease, something the Railroad Board of Directors will consider at an upcoming meeting. Shelby said the DOT plans to remove the former store next summer and is willing to work with the community council on what it would like the property to look like, as long as it’s not another business.

