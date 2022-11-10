Teen dead after house fire in North Pole

NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen is dead after a house fire in North Pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to a dispatch from the Alaska Division of Fire and Life Safety.

At 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, North Star Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story home in North Pole.

As some firefighters were working to put out the blaze, others went inside and found 19-year-old Jenna Inman unresponsive on the second floor.

Inman was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead, the dispatch said.

An investigation revealed the fire was accidental and started around the back of the house, adjacent to a chicken coop with heating lamps.

Inman’s remains are being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.

