Difficult travel possible across parts of Southcentral into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While parts of the state continue to cool off, Southcentral is seeing the thermostat steadily increasing. Daily highs have been hovering near freezing, leading to slick roads and some areas seeing a wintry mix across the region. We’ll once again see another day where light snow and warm temperatures slowly move inland.

An incoming area of low pressure in the Aleutians is the next weather maker for coastal regions of Alaska. From Bristol Bay, to Southcentral and as far east as the Panhandle, the impacts will be felt over the coming days. Snow is already falling through Bristol Bay, where up to 4 inches of snow can be expected for Dillingham. As the low slowly moves into Southwest Alaska, we’ll see a gradual increase in precipitation across Southcentral. Coastal regions will see rain today, with the bulk of the activity falling through Prince William Sound. It’s possible that parts of the coast could see up to, if not over 2 inches of rain.

Temperatures this weekend will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Southcentral. Following several days of inland regions hovering near freezing, the incoming low will provide enough warmth to elevate temperatures. As a result of this, watch for deterioratig road conditions in the days ahead. Most of the impacts will be felt on side roads and snow covered roads that see little snow plow activity.

An additional area of low pressure will lift out of the Northern Pacific Ocean into Sunday. This will provide additional moisture for the region, with both Southcentral and Southeast keeping wintry mix in the forecast. It’s looking likely that both areas will dry out into next week, with temperatures still expected to hover near freezing.

Looking ahead through the rest of November, it doesn’t look like colder air will filter into the region until after Thanksgiving.

