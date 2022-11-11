Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Eagle River teacher Sara Mason, 45, died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier. Her husband Brian said his wife was with a companion taking her first dive after being newly certified when she reportedly stopped breathing. The family is now awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office to learn more about what happened.

Family and friends describe Mason as someone who loved life, especially spending time outdoors. Originally from California, Brian Mason said his wife of 18 years loved everything about Alaska.

“Before I met her, she absolutely loved the water,” Mason said. “And when she came to Alaska she discovered she loved the mountains as well, and anywhere that was wild and beautiful and open.”

Mason said Sara particularly loved introducing their two sons, now 12 and 14, to the beauty in nature and the wonders that could be found outdoors.

“We have two boys who are just the most beautiful souls, and it is entirely due to her influence in their lives.”

Sara Mason’s death has left a hole in the hearts of her family and many friends, but also the Eagle River community. Mason taught a variety of grades at Fire Lake Elementary over many years.

“We didn’t realize what a big loss it was to our community, to our students, to our student’s parents, to all these people around us. It’s just way bigger than us,” sister-in-law Krista Mason said.

Fellow teacher and friend Kara Freeborn said Mason went out of her way to make all her students feel special.

“The good kids, the naughty kids, the everyone kids. Everybody felt important because she made them feel that way,” Freeborn said.

“She would run out into the parking lot and make sure she could tell a mom, so and so had a great day, just wanted you to know. And that’s somebody who went the extra mile.”

Brian Mason said his wife touched so many lives, and many former students and their families have reached out to offer condolences and support.

“She was deeply loved and I’m so grateful that she knew that and was surrounded by so many good people,” he said.

The family is planning a memorial service that will likely be held in early December. A bank account in her son’s names, or “Sara’s Boys” has been set up at AlaskaUSA Federal Credit Union.

