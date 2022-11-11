Full ground stop in effect at DFW airport after fuel pump fire

FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas.(Kiichiro Sato | AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:25 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A full ground stop is in effect at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after a fire broke out at one of its fuel pumps.

According to the airport’s Twitter, the fire was reported Friday morning. The fire was promptly extinguished and the affected pump was shut off.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a full ground stop as the airport conducts a safety inspection before fuel services can continue.

DFW officials reported regular operations will continue once the inspection is complete. They did not give an estimated time of completion.

Airport officials recommended anyone scheduled to fly to or from DFW should check with their airline about their flight’s status.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in plane crash in Matanuska River near Chickaloon
1 dead in plane crash in Matanuska River near Chickaloon
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022
The long-time Eagle River teacher died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier
Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving
Some voters are outraged about a Governor Dunleavy campaign mailer, calling it an invasion of...
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign
Co-owners of an Anchorage vehicle shop plead guilty to violating the clean air act.
Anchorage vehicle repair shop co-owners plead guilty to Clean Air Act violations

Latest News

FILE - Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on ...
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi address reporters at the COP27...
Biden: new spending boosts US resolve against climate change
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
AP sources: Top border official asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line
1 dead in plane crash in Matanuska River near Chickaloon
1 dead in plane crash in Matanuska River near Chickaloon