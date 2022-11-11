Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
(Gray News) - Kevin Conroy, the voice of the Dark Knight in “Batman: The Animated Series” and other animated shows and movies for decades, has died at the age of 66, Warner Bros. announced.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said Conroy brought Batman to life in nearly 60 productions, including 15 films and “Batman: TAS,” which ran from 1992-1996.

“Kevin was perfection,” said actor Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker on the series, per the statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him - his decency shown through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Conroy studied acting at The Julliard School, where he was roommates with Robin Williams and learned alongside Christopher Reeve and Frances Conroy. He had recurring roles on shows including “Dynasty” and “Another World,” as well as guest appearances on shows including “Cheers” and “Murphy Brown.”

In 2019, he took on the live-action role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in an appearance on the CW’s DC shows for the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

Warner Bros. said he is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.

