Man indicted for death of 1-year-old in Fairbanks

By Shannon Cole
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man was indicted Thursday on charges of murder related to the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child.

Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, Zackry Allan Sergiu Johnson, 31, was responsible for the care of the toddler while the child’s mother was at work on Friday, Nov. 4. When she returned from work the next morning and attempted to wake her daughter, she discovered the child was deceased.

According to Johnson, the child had been feeling unwell and he had given her sleeping medication. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the child had significant bruising on the head, chest, shoulders, abdomen and arms. Johnson initially claimed the injuries were the result of roughhousing with a sibling, but later admitted to causing some of the injuries.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 99 years in prison. Bail has been set at $3 million, in addition to a $1 million cash appearance bond.

Those with information about this case are encouraged to contact the Fairbanks District Attorney’s office.

