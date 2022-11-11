Plane crashes into Matanuska River near Chickaloon

Thursday's top stories and headlines across the state
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHICKALOON, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are currently responding to a plane that was reported to have gone into the Matanuska River near Chickaloon.

At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, Alaska’s News Source received reports that a plane had crashed into the Matanuska River along the Glenn Highway.

Additionally, National Transportation Safety Board Alaska Chief Clint Johnson confirmed that an investigator from NTSB is headed to the scene of the crash.

The small plane is currently sitting upside down in the river. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash, or how many occupants were on board.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Crews working to get plane out of Matanuska River near Chickaloon on Nov. 10, 2022.
Crews working to get plane out of Matanuska River near Chickaloon on Nov. 10, 2022.(Carly Schreck/KTUU)
Alaska State Troopers and the NTSB responded to a plane that has crashed in the Matanuska River near Chickaloon.
Alaska State Troopers and the NTSB responded to a plane that has crashed in the Matanuska River near Chickaloon.(Carly Schreck)
