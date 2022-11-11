Police investigating possible Spenard area homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning. Police are investigating it as a homicide, according to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department.

The department said officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1 a.m. Friday on Chugach Way, located off Arctic Boulevard between West 36th Avenue and West Tudor Road. Officers said they found a “deceased adult male” lying outside when they arrived.

Police said the east entrance of the trailer park on Chugach Way is closed, as well as all of Indiana Street, from the dead end on the north side of Chugach Way to the curve at West 40th Avenue.

A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning. (Mike Nederbrock/Alaska's News Source)

Police said no arrests have been made and asked the public to contact Police Dispatch at 311 (option #1) or at 907 786-8900 if they have any information on the incident. Anonymous tips can also be left online on the Anchorage Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.