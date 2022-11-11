A winter warmup brings sloppy weather

Big low generates strong winds, rain and snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM AKST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big low is generating strong winds as it churned across the Aleutian Arc Thursday.

The storm’s leading cloud edge is already pushing into Southwest Alaska and is set to arrive in Southcentral Alaska on Friday. This storm will usher in mixed rain and snow as temperatures increase through the next several days.

Snowfall totals for Southcentral will likely be highest along the higher elevations and coasts initially, falling as wet snow before mixing with or turning to all rain.

Southeast Alaska was snowy in the northern part of the region some 7 to 9 inches. The dry break for this part of the state is Friday only. Rain is more likely with the next round of precipitation Saturday.

Southerly flow will keep the state above normal as far as temperatures.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022
Alaska Election Day takeaways
Alaska Election Day takeaways
Woman dies in car accident near Sand Lake
Woman dies in car accident near Sand Lake
Co-owners of an Anchorage vehicle shop plead guilty to violating the clean air act.
Anchorage vehicle repair shop co-owners plead guilty to Clean Air Act violations
Police lights (file)
Eagle River woman dies in scuba accident in Whittier

Latest News

Juneau Snow-James Wiendorf_JP 11-10-22
A winter warm-up brings sloppy weather
Heating up! Temperatures slowly warm across parts of Alaska
Heating up! Temperatures slowly warm across parts of Alaska
Heating up! Temperatures slowly warm across parts of Alaska
Heating up! Temperatures slowly warm across parts of Alaska
MF-Moose vote 11-9-22
Mild temperatures hover over Alaska