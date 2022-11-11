A winter warmup brings sloppy weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big low is generating strong winds as it churned across the Aleutian Arc Thursday.

The storm’s leading cloud edge is already pushing into Southwest Alaska and is set to arrive in Southcentral Alaska on Friday. This storm will usher in mixed rain and snow as temperatures increase through the next several days.

Snowfall totals for Southcentral will likely be highest along the higher elevations and coasts initially, falling as wet snow before mixing with or turning to all rain.

Southeast Alaska was snowy in the northern part of the region some 7 to 9 inches. The dry break for this part of the state is Friday only. Rain is more likely with the next round of precipitation Saturday.

Southerly flow will keep the state above normal as far as temperatures.

