Alec Baldwin files lawsuit against members of ‘Rust’ film crew

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died from a gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor and producer Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit in connection with the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set Friday.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles is the first legal action in which Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against someone related to the tragedy.

Baldwin, who is listed as a defendant himself in a 2021 lawsuit by the movie’s script supervisor, filed the cross-complaint against several crew members.

Those include the production’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, her assistant Seth Kenney, assistant director David Halls and prop master Sarah Zachry.

Baldwin’s lawsuit blames the crew members for irresponsibly allowing live bullets on the set.

The actor and producer on the film is seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as legal expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in plane crash in Matanuska River near Chickaloon
Palmer man dies in Matanuska River plane crash near Chickaloon
Election Day in Alaska
Updates from Election 2022
The long-time Eagle River teacher died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier
Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving
Some voters are outraged about a Governor Dunleavy campaign mailer, calling it an invasion of...
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign
Troopers in Fairbanks seized several thousand pills containing fentanyl, similar to those...
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers

Latest News

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., waves supporters goodnight during an election night event in Tucson,...
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
Joshua Seagrave, a 46 year old resident from Palmer, who was flying the aircraft died at the...
Wire related to a plane crash leaves pilots concerns
Joshua Seagrave, a 46 year old resident from Palmer, who was flying the aircraft died at the...
Investigators cont. investigations into Mat-Su Valley plane crash
Akron nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility