Low pressure dominates weekend weather

Alaska sees plenty of wind, rain, and snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A challenging winter mix of wind, rain and snow is spreading across the state on our weekend.

Anchorage has a chance to see rain and snow. Temperatures will warm to near 40 during the day Saturday and Sunday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Alaska Range locations, where southeast winds will hit 40-55 mph, gusting 65 to 75 miles per hour. This is likely to impact transportation corridors. The Deltana and Tanana Flats will see gusts to 50 mph.

For Southeast Alaska on Friday, it was a break after a round of snow from Wednesday night to Thursday evening. A mix of snow and rain, turning to rain will arrive this weekend. By Saturday morning, the front is swinging over the north panhandle.

Another push of energy hits Saturday evening and this will bring inches of rain to Southeast communities through Sunday afternoon. Estimates are for one inch to over three inches forecast for Juneau through Sunday.

Just know it will be a wintry mix of precipitation and windy for Alaska over the weekend.

