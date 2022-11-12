New veteran owned business The Dirty Apron offers cooking classes and more

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dirty Apron is tucked inside a busy midtown Anchorage strip mall. The cooking shop is owned by Amy and Geary York, both lifelong Alaskans. Geary York is also an Air Force veteran who says he and his wife wanted to create a sense of community — much like they experienced in the military — that centers on people coming together around food.

“I think it’s just kind of a mutual thing that me and my wife love,” said York. “And when she brought up a cooking store, it really sparked some interest on our end as far as a possibility. And the further we looked into it, we realized it could happen and now we are here.”

The shop has a retail side featuring cooking utensils, fresh olive oils and vinegars, cutting boards and pizza ovens. But the mainstay of the business is the kitchen next door where a long list of cooking classes are offered.

“We have kid’s classes and we have adult classes and we have family classes,” said Amy York. “And then we can do private events too.”

The Yorks teach some of the classes themselves but most are taught by different chefs in the community. Amy said there are opportunities for people who are rank beginners all the way up to gourmets. After the class, participants gather around a large dining room where they share what they’ve made.

“You created something together then you get to sit down and enjoy it together, and the bonds really happen,” said York.

The Yorks had their grand opening on Veterans Day but a soft opening happened a few weeks earlier. So far, they’ve been excited by the reception they are getting from the community.

The Dirty Apron is located at 3565 Arctic Blvd. Classes are listed on their website.

