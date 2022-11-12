Weather Lab: Aquarian Charter School students learn how tornadoes are made

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Students from Aquarian Charter School are learning about the weather this year, including learning about the water cycle, clouds, and different states of matter.

In this week’s Weather Lab, they learned how rising and sinking air contributes to our weather, including tornadoes.

In the video above, check out Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s answer to the Weather Lab Question of the Week: “How are tornadoes made?”

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.