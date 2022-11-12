Weather Lab: Aquarian Charter School students learn how tornadoes are made

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey shows second and third grade students why warm air rises, and cold air sinks.
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey shows second and third grade students why warm air rises, and cold air sinks.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Students from Aquarian Charter School are learning about the weather this year, including learning about the water cycle, clouds, and different states of matter.

In this week’s Weather Lab, they learned how rising and sinking air contributes to our weather, including tornadoes.

In the video above, check out Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s answer to the Weather Lab Question of the Week: “How are tornadoes made?”

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

