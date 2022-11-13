The Dimond Lynx ground the West Eagles and win the 2022 ASAA 4A State Volleyball Championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a stunning match that had to go to an ‘If game’ the Dimond Lynx win the ASAA 4A State Volleyball Championship 25-10, 27-25, 26-24, 30-20.

On the first day of the tournament, West Anchorage High School beat the Dimond Lynx sending them into the consolation bracket. West then went undefeated to the championship game beating colony in straight sets.

The Lynx clawed back into the tournament beating Wasilla and then Colony for a championship chance. Because West had yet to lose, Dimond would have to win the match and also win an ‘If game’ to 30 to win the title.

“I think it helped us. We took a beating from West earlier in the tournament. We came back, fought through. We know we didn’t have room for error,” Dimond senior Jolee Kelzenberg said.

The Lynx came out swinging and took the first set 25-10. That would be the last time in this match when it wasn’t close. In the second set West had a five-point lead and it looked as if they were going to run away with it. The Lynx fought all the way back to win 27-25.

“We had fun, we played as a family. Every time we lost a point one of our teammates taught us, family, in sign language. Every time we lost a point (signs family) and that just helped us push through,” Dimond senior Luaren Sulte said.

Dimond won set three 26-24 with nearly everyone on the team making a difference. Behind strong performances from their star seniors Jolee Kelzenberg, Lauren Sulte, Elaina Alfano, Laney Fagerstrom, and Kailei Muehlenkamp the Lynx won the ‘If game’ and took the championship 30-20.

This was also former Athlete of the week Lauren Sulte’s last high school game.

“Everyone’s important, everyone has a role. As captain, I knew that I couldn’t carry the team by myself. I needed my teammates to help me and guide me, show me how I can improve as a leader,” Sulte said. “I hope that everyone that comes after me also knows that they can do it too.”

