Weekend warm-up with southerly flow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A weekend storm system is moving through the state, whipping up winds, delivering snow to northern and western Alaska, high winds in the interior and snow over the Klondike highway in northern Southeast.

Winter storm warnings are in place for the NE brooks Range for snowfall of 6 to 8 inches.

A winter weather advisory calls for 4-7 inches over the upper Koyukuk Valley and SE Brooks Range, middle Yukon Valley and lower Yukon and Koyukuk Valleys into Sunday.

The Klondike highway could see 3 to 7 inches of snow above 2000 feet, with a winter weather advisory issued through Sunday morning. The next round of precipitation for this part of the state: heavy rain.

Hot spots: Sitka, Kodiak and Fort Richardson with 47 degrees. Cold spot was Northway at 9 below zero.

