1 dead in Kalskag house fire

By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:13 PM AKST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KALSKAG, Alaska (KTUU) - A person died in a Lower Kalskag house fire on Friday, Alaska State Troopers say.

According to an online dispatch from troopers, they were notified that a house had caught fire in Lower Kalskag Friday morning.

“Initial information reported was that the house had burned and was smoldering, and no other structures were in danger,” troopers wrote.

Kalskag is a community of approximately 200 residents along the Kuskokwim River in Southwest Alaska.

Troopers wrote that the Deputy State Fire Marshal and a trooper responded to investigate, locating the remains of one adult. The person’s remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage in order to identify the person.

Troopers wrote that investigation as to the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

