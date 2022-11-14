907 Sports: Seasons wrap up for volleyball, rifle and gymnastics

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:34 AM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The seasons are changing, and that goes for high school sports as well as three more sports wrapped up their seasons this past week.

The Kenai Central Kardinals and the Dimond Lynx are atop the high school volleyball podium, claiming the Class 3A and Class 4A titles, respectively.

In other sports news, Eagle River shot its way to a Region IV Rifle Championship and our Athlete of the Week concludes a stellar gymnastics career.

